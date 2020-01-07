Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has reiterated that the introduction of Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) in clearance of passenger has made it imperative for passengers to appear before an Immigration Officer in person.

It added that it is mandatory for all departing passengers to present themselves for clearance two hours before departure of the aircraft, and warned that passengers arriving the Immigration Counter late will not be accepted.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, the NIS said “It is important to note that after Immigration clearance, a passenger is deemed admitted or departed Nigerian territory.

“This means no passenger will be allowed to leave the Immigration Control Area after departure clearance.”

According to Mr James, the directive is in line with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) guidelines on international travel, which stipulates that “all persons crossing our international border are to comply with the procedures on passenger clearance as contained in the Immigration Act, 2015 and Immigration Regulation 2017.”

He reminded passengers that they are to submit their National Passport and other relevant documents the Officer might request, “Present self to Immigration for biometric capture and provide demographic information.

“When a passenger is travelling with a minor, he/she is expected to present the minor to immigration for documentation.”