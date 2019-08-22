Christopher Oji and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Zone ‘A’ Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, has kicked off the electronic registration exercise of immigrants.

The Service said: “Non- Nigerian citizens, who intend to stay in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days, are to report to the closest migrant registration centre for registration.

“This is sequel to the recent directive by the Federal Government that all migrants of ECOWAS, non-ECOWAS and non-African countries, should officially register their personal details with the migrant registration centre closest to them. The e-registration exercise has also taken off at the Lagos State Command, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone ‘A,’ ACG Mohammed Alfa, the e-registration which is free is also open to only migrants, who have attained the age of 18 years, and who intend to reside in Nigeria for a period exceeding 90 days. “Migrants are, however, not allowed to register by proxy. Expatriates in Lagos and Ogun States have been advised to take advantage of the six months amnesty period given by the Federal Government to register accordingly. Such migrants are expected to declare the names of all their dependants. “In light of the urgency and necessity of the registration, landlords, employers, religious and community leaders, should encourage migrants in their areas to comply with the directives accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Command of the (NIS) has arrested a woman identified as Oluwomise Modupe for allegedly trafficking Folashade Ogunfamuyide to Oman.

Parading the suspect at the headquarters of the NIS in Akure, the state Commander of the NIS, Mrs. Eunice Aboyade-Yebovi, said the victim was sold into slavery by the suspect.

“From our findings, we understand that she has been in the business for some time. She sent the victim to an Arab country to some of his collaborators. They used the victim as ‘slave,’ and made money out of the business.

“When this particular case was reported to us, we swung into action and through our intelligence gathering, we were able to trace the victim to Oman and we arranged how she came back from the Arab country to Nigeria.”

She disclosed that the suspect had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.