Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede (MFR) has assured the country that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) would continue to mount effective border policing to stem influx of unwanted visitors.

The CGI said this yesterday at the commissioning of an ultra-modern Command Office Complex at Gusau, Zamfara State in a bid to ensure that Officers and Men of the Service are provided with conducive and decent office accommodation for high performance.

In a statement, the Service Public Relations Officer, Subday James said “the CGI also admonished Officers and Men of the Service to judiciously utilise the facilities provided by the NIS especially in the areas of service delivery and border security for enhanced national security.”

The CGI, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator ‘Zone B’, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, said the provision of decent working environment is the least obligation an employer has to his employees.

Hence, NIS management under his leadership has continued to ensure that a minimum of two Command Office complexes are commissioned every year and the Service has surpassed that number this year.

He said while thanking the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for their support, “the CGI assured of quality service delivery and effective border policing along border corridors of the state and the nation at large.”