From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has raised the alarm over the increased cases of Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) within and outside the shore of the country.

Comptroller General, NIS, Isah Jere Idris, raised the alarm during a Nationwide Sensitization on SOM for NIS Officers, Border Management Agencies and the General Public in collaboration with Development Partners in Benin City.

Jere Idris said SOM constituted a threat to the nation’s economy and security, socio-political sanity as well as the general well-being of the country.

The comptroller said that it was alarming that recent research showed that 75 per cent of Nigerian Migrants planned to use smugglers to facilitate their land travellers but later became vulnerable to them.

Represented by Angela Esekhaigbe, Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Migration Directorate, NIS, Abuja, Idris stated that the proactive step to educate the public on the menace of smuggling was very timely.

“NIS will continue to ensure capacity building for personnel, development of relevant legal framework and deployment of technology and basic awareness to help tackle SOM in and outside Nigeria”.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) called for all hands to be on deck in combating the current trend of Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) within and outside the country.

Earlier, Mr Dan Oko, Edo Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, commended NIS for exposing the menace of Smuggling of Migrants.

“It is a right step in the right direction because sensitization is key to reducing suffering people go through due to ignorance,” he said

Oko assures of his organisation’s collaboration with NIS in all ramifications, to stop the smuggling of Migrants as well as illegal migration.

Earlier, Comptroller of Immigration Service, Edo Command, Rabi Garba, said the programme was timely, as information was a better and most viable tool to help stem the ugly menace of SOM.

“This forum is designed to sensitize and educate the public on the dangers associated with SOM which is gaining prominence in recent times.

She added that the programme was organized in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.