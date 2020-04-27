The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it has received 13 Nigerians that arrived from Lome, Togo at Seme-Krake joint border post.

NIS spokesman, Sunday James, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja said the returnees were technicians that went to install industrial machines in Togo.

According to James, the 13 returnees were handed over to officials of the Ministry of Health in Lagos “for medical test and also for isolation in line with NCDC directives on medical procedures for new arrivals into the country to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.”

James said because the Seme-Krake was a major entry and exit point into Nigeria from Benin Republic, the NIS was not taking chances in enforcing strict border patrol.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said it was desperately looking for more Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) extraction kits as it expands testing for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, said this on his verified twitter handle, yesterday.

The extraction kit is part of the recommended diagnostic protocols published by WHO. However, the kits are currently in high demand across the world but in short supply.

Iheakweazu stated that the product it was looking for was a Total viral RNA extraction kits “preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer”