Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has reiterated his commitment to ridding the service of drug abusers.

In a statement by the Service Spokesman, Mr Sunday James, on Saturday in Abuja, Babandede said that the act had severe effects on the nation’s safety and the well-being of Nigerian citizens.

The CG, who said this during a virtual parade of officers and men of the service in Abuja, bemoaned the effects of drug-induced misbehaviours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual parade was in commemoration of the `World Drug Day’ which is celebrated globally every June 26.

The theme for 2020 is “Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

Babandede urged the officers and men to shun these attitudes that are capable of tarnishing the image of the service.

According to the CG, it is more harmful for arm carrying security agencies like NIS.

“Those in the service must avoid drug abuse in whatever form as a way of safeguarding lives.

Babandede said that the responsibility of an organisation could be measured by the level of discipline of its workforce.

The CG, however, said that he had not reneged on those noble cause of reforming the NIS health wise.

“This reform will enhance the emotional stability of officers and men at work for effective and efficient discharge of their duties,’’ he said.

The NIS boss stressed that fighting drug abuse and drug-induced misbehaviours ranked as an exemplary leadership style.

He noted that every effort in that direction would increase productivity, efficiency, effectiveness, and gain public confidence.

He said that a two-step test would be carried out on those with visible and confirmed cases of drug abuse for rehabilitation.

“If they cannot be rehabilitated due to personal attitude and negligence, they will be appropriately sanctioned to deter others and sanitise the system.’’

Babandede encouraged the NIS personnel and indeed all stakeholders to imbibe a safe and healthy attitude in handling drugs. (NAN)