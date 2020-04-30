Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has rescheduled collection of processed passports and fresh enrollments for applicants that get invitations through SMS.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede stated this in a press statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James.

The NIS Comptroller General said, following the Federal Government’s directive on phased and gradual easing of lockdown in Lagos and Abuja from May 4, the Service will commence the following services:

“From May 4 to May 15, there will be collection of cleared passports at the Service Headquarters Abuja and all the passport offices nationwide.

“Unless the states that are experiencing complete lockdown in view of their peculiar situation and the state government’s position on COVID-19.

“Only applicants invited by SMS through their mobile phones are expected to turn up on the scheduled dates.

“On May 18, there shall be gradual enrollment for only enhanced passports at the following locations that issues it: Immigration Service Headquarters Abuja, Ikoyi, Alausa, Kano Main Passport Office and Port Harcourt.

“On May 25, all Passport Offices nationwide are to operate a gradual processing and enrollment with strict compliance with social distancing, wearing of facemasks and use of hand sanitizers, ” he said.

The NIS boss noted that the whole passport operation would be done in compliance with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) standard, stressing that “All services at our Diplomatic and Consular Missions will be directed by the respective missions based on country situation”.

Mr. Babandede, therefore, advised all passport officers, staff and the applicants to comply with NCDC standard to avoid further spread of COVID-19.