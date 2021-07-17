From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Nigerian Immigration Service in Jigawa State has rescued another set of four victims suspected to have been trafficked from different parts of the states.

State Commander of the NIS, Isma’il Abba Aliyu disclosed this Friday while parading the victims at the command’s headquarters in Dutse.

He said personnel of the command operating along Kazaure, Babura and Ringim axes were responsible for the interception of four suspected trafficked ladies en route Libya at Gurai village in Babura local government area of Jigawa State.

He said the personnel have also arrested an accomplice of the victims by the name of Mukhtari Zubairu that is also a level 13 officer at the Babies local government area council.

‘The victims were rescued at Gurai village in Jigawa/Katsina border before onward to Tripoli in Libya via the Niger Republic,’ he said.

He explained that all the victims are from four different states of Osun, Ogun, Lagos and Akwa Ibom and ranging from 16 to 33 years of age bracket.

State commandant said they would be handed over to NAPTIP for profiling and further investigation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.