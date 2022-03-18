By Christopher Oji

The acting Comptroller General of Immigration Isah Jere Idris, has approved the immediate removal of two operatives from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, for unprofessional conduct.

According to the Service Public Relations Officer , ACI Amos Okpu,”It would be recalled that a twitter user had on the 19th February 2022, alleged that her 14-year- old -daughter, who was travelling out was extorted of some sums of money at the Lagos Airport. Upon receipt of the allegation, the Service via its Twitter handle contacted the woman and assured her that the matter will be investigated. Consequently, the acting Comptroller General ordered a full investigation into the matter including a thorough check on the CCTV facility at the airport.

“After diligent investigation by the committee headed by the Lagos Airport Comptroller of Immigration, CIS KN Nandap, two Personnel who attended to the passenger were found culpable of unprofessional action in the handling of the clearance process of the passenger.

“They have been withdrawn from the airport and all former privileges as operatives at the airport stripped off them. They are currently undergoing necessary disciplinary procedures in line with the directives of the acting Comptroller General.

“The acting Comptroller General while stressing his administration’s zero tolerance for all forms of indecent conducts wishes to use this opportunity to enjoin members of the public to feel free to report all noticed instances of poor conducts by any member of the workforce for necessary actions”