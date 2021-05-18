The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the suspension of receipt and processing of all fresh Passport applications nationwide till 1st June 2021, when the new Passport regime would have taken effect.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, made the announcement yesterday in Abuja when he decorated senior officers of the NIS promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), vide a letter referenced: CDCFIB/NIS/2020/PE/.

He said the suspension of receipt and processing of fresh passport applications is to allow for clearance of every Passport application that was received before 17th of May 2021, adding that a Task Force supervised by ACGs, will be sent to Passport offices to clear the backlog.

CGI Babandede further stated that the new passport regime is expected to commence on the 1st of June 2021, and has a delivery period of six weeks from the date of submission of applications if there is no local objection (if all documents are complete).