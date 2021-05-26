From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has directed that henceforth all foreigners coming into the country must be profilled, searched and returned if found with any incriminating substance.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the Jigawa Comptroller of the NIS, Mr Ismaila Abba Aliyu, during the decoration of 58 officers that have been promoted to the next ranks.

According to Mr Aliyu, ‘the Comptroller General of the NIS, Alhaji Muhammed Babandede, has directed that henceforth all foreigners, especially Tuaregs that usually comes in with flocks of camels.’

He said ‘anyone coming in would not only be profilled but must be searched to know what they’re carrying and if found with any incriminating substance must be returned at the point of entry which did not contravene section 18 of the ECOWAS protocol.’

The state Comptroller warned officers that are in the habit of flaunting the dress code ethics of the NIS that severe disciplinary action will be met to offenders.

He said amongst the officers to receive the Comptroller Generals commendation include those that recently rescued some suspected trafficked ladies en route Libya.

No fewer than 58 officers have been decorated with ranks that includes 2 Chief Supretendants to Assistant Comptroller of Immigration.

Others include 4 Supretendants of Immigration that were promoted to the rank of Chief Supretendant, 7 Deputy Supretendant to Supretendant.