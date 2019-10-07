The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled a five year Border Management Strategy Plan (2019-2013) for effective policing and management of borders.

The strategic plan for the South South region was unveiled on Monday in Calabar by the Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Mohammed Babandede.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Comptroller General was represented by ACG Funke Adeuyi, the lead focal person in the development of Border Management Strategy Plan.

Babandede revealed that the unveiling of the plan was to sensitise stakeholders in border management of the NIS renewed goals and vision in managing Nigerian borders which was one of the core areas of the service.

He said that movements across borders would no longer take place without valid travelling document with a view to curb irregular movements, human trafficking and other forms of crimes.

According to him, the implementation of the plan will involve the deployment of technology through the sea, land and air.

He said the plan would also help in the management of Nigerians that returns from foreign countries, management of travel document and Visa management policy.

“This strategy plan was drawn with the collaboration of all stakeholders. This plan will help NIS in ensuring that we have adequate data of movements across the borders, especially in the registration of migrants living in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking, the Comptroller of NIS in Cross River, Mr Okey Ezugwu, said that the strategic plan was developed with the support of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Ezugwu said that the plan would help the NIS in the effective management of Nigerian borders within the stipulated mandate as well as facilitate legitimate travels and trade.

He added that the plan would also help in preventing the entry of would-be terrorists and crimes like drug and human trafficking and significantly reduce irregular immigrants.

He urged Consul Generals of African countries present at the event to sensitive their nationals on the NIS National Border Management Strategy.

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, who was represented by his State Security Adviser, Mr Ani Esin, commended NIS and stakeholders in border management for coming up with the plan to ensure border security and safety.

The IOM Chief of Mission, Mr Frantz Celestin, who was represented by Mrs Ines Mutahobya, said that NIS had played an important role in migration data management and training of its personnel. (NAN)