Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nigeria Students and Youths Association, (NISAYA), Edo State chapter, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the crisis of Edo State chapter of All Progressives Congress for rapid economic development of the state.

The acting vice president and state chairman of the group, Comrade Osamudiamwen Elvis Ogbidi made the call while conferring the award of the Nigerian Most Outstanding Youth of the year 2019 and award of life patron on Ambassador Dion Osagie in Benin City.

Ogbidi said President Muhammed Buhari being the number one citizen of the country, has the ability to call the governor of the state and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to a round table with the view of resolving their differences amicably in the overall interest of the state and the party.

“You will agree with me that for a society to thrive, there must be peaceful coexistence and today in our dear state, we have only one party creating problem for us and that is the All Progressives Congress.”

It is now a challenge of APC versus APC. The Adams Oshiomhole’s camp and the Obaseki camp.

“We are young people, no society can thrive without peace, so we are calling on the president to wade into the crisis. He can call on the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the state governor, Obaseki in order to solve the problem once and for all.”