Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, (NISS), South East Zone has reiterated the commitment of the institute in ensuring good soil management for sustainable agricultural production for food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

Prof Charles Asadu, the South East NISS Zonal Coordinator disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Nsukka on Saturday in commemoration of this year’s world soil day with theme “Halt soil salinization, boost soil production.”

He said that preservation of carbon in the land is necessary to keep soil active in order to perform its functions effectively for agricultural production and human survival, adding that the institute is saddled with the mandate of regulating the profession of soil science in Nigeria.

“Soil salinization and sodification are major soil degradation processes threatening ecosystem and are recognised as being among the most important problems at a global level for agricultural production, food security and sustainability in arid and semi-arid regions.

“The 2021 world soil day celebration is targeted at raising awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystem and human well-being by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, fighting soil salinisation, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health.

“NISS is an agency under the federal ministry of agriculture and rural development, with the mandate of regulating the profession of soil science in Nigeria as well as providing a scientific basis for enhancing and sustaining productivity of soil resources with minimal environmental degradation especially with regards to food production in the country,” he said.

Asadu, a professor of soil science stated further that “according to the information by southeast farmers and extension agents the major soil problems in the zone and Nigeria in general includes; soil acidity, low-average soil nutrient, indiscriminate bush burning, floods and soil erosion, among others.”

The coordinator whose NISS zonal office was inaugurated on January this year and domiciled at UNN while calling on farmers and other land users to always consult their office for professional advice added that the zonal office isl charged with the responsibility of coordinating the institute’ activities at the grass root level.

“At the zonal office we execute the policies of NISS at state and local government level, organise mandate-focuse training workshop for farmers to achieve good agricultural practices.

“Farmers and other land users in southeast should take the advantage of what we offer at the office because with good knowledge about how soil could be managed will help in addressing the challenges of ensuring food security,” he said.

The Don however, frowned at the excessive use of inorganic materials on soil with an intent to boost its yields, warning that soil nutrients are not easily replaceable when its loses its natural resource.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nation had in 2013 declared every December 5 as world soil day.

