By Moses Akaigwe

Nissan has announced that a new driver-assistance technology, which is currently in-development, that utilises highly accurate, real-time information about the vehicle’s surrounding environment to dramatically enhance collision avoidance.

At a Nissan facility in Yokohama, Japan, a test vehicle was used to demonstrate how this technology can automatically perform collision-avoidance maneuvers.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Nissan’s “ground truth perception” technology fuses information from next-generation high-performance LIDAR, radar and cameras. The technology can detect the shape and distance of objects, as well as the structure of the area surrounding the vehicle, in real time with a high degree of accuracy.

Utilising this information, it is possible for the vehicle to instantly analyze the current situation, judge and automatically perform required collision-avoidance operations. This technology can also detect slowed traffic and road obstacles in the distance and execute lane changes accordingly.

Importantly, the technology can also provide increased support to drivers in areas where detailed map information is not available.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Takao Asami, senior Vice President, leading global research and development, says: “Nissan has been the first to market a number of advanced driver assistance technologies. When we look at the future of autonomous driving, we believe that it is of utmost importance for owners to feel highly confident in the safety of their vehicle. We are confident that our in-development ground truth perception technology will make a significant contribution to owner confidence, reduced traffic accidents and autonomous driving in the future.”

Nissan has partnered with cutting-edge companies to research and develop this technology and share know-how. The next-generation LIDAR, a crucial element, is being integrated into Nissan’s system in collaboration with Luminar, utiliSing world-leading technologies.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In the area of advanced collision avoidance control it is critical to develop highly accurate verification technology in a digital environment. To this end Nissan is teaming up with Applied Intuition2, which has state-of-the-art simulation technology.

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan is working to develop vehicle control technology aimed to significantly reduce accidents by utilising next-generation LIDAR technology.

Nissan believes that in the upcoming era of autonomous driving, driver-assistance technology that can avoid highly complex accidents will be essential. Nissan aims to complete the development of its ground truth perception technology by the mid-2020s. It will first be available on select new models, and on virtually every new model by fiscal year 2030.