Damiete Braide

Not in their wildest dreams would children from orphanage homes think of visiting a top class cinema like SilverBird Galleria to watch a movie, but this was made possible recently by Nissan-Stallion Group in collaboration with SilverBird Galleria.

They hosted about 70 children from Motherless Babies Home and Vigilant Heart Orphanage who watched Dr Dolittle penultimate Saturday.

While the unusual guests from the two homes were having the experience of their lifetime, a Nissan-Stallion manager explained that the group was guided by the vision of enriching people’s lives to offer Fun Day at the Movies treat to the children.

He lauded the charitable homes for rendering exemplary services to humanity and for providing care for orphans, abandoned and underprivileged children, in Lagos.

He further stated that Stallion Group seeks to contribute sustainable development and would continue to initiate, and contribute to, activities that focus on education, environmental awareness and humanitarian relief.

The participants also watched short movies on road safety norms as part of the efforts by Stallion Group to inculcate safe driving culture in the minds of young children and youths.

Former Big Brother Nigeria Season 4 housemate, Oluwaseyi Awolowo, commended the motor company for the gesture, saying the movie had enlivened the imagination of the children.

An actress, Kiki Osinbajo, added that the movie would leave good and lasting memories the kids would cherish for a lifetime.

One of the children, Biola, said she enjoyed the movie and learnt that people should not give up when they are passing through one challenge or the other, but should continue to persevere as they would come out victorious.