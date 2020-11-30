Good news has, once again, emanated from Ghana’s automotive industry following the announcement that Nissan has appointed long-time partner, Japan Motors Trading Co. as its local partner in an all-new vehicle assembly facility in Accra.

This is coming on the heels of the birth of the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, which has also paved the way for the construction and inauguration of Volkswagen’s plant in Accra.

The appointment is a result of the 2018 memorandum of understanding between Nissan and the government of Ghana to lay the foundation for a sustainable automotive manufacturing industry in the country.

The first model to be assembled at the new facility will be the all-new Nissan Navara pickup, unveiled by Nissan earlier this month. Nissan has a long heritage within the pickup segment and the new model will be produced to specifications created for the African market.

The continued development of Nissan’s African manufacturing base is a key part of the company’s regional midterm strategy under the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan. Once operational, the Ghana facility will add to Nissan’s existing African production capacity at plants in South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria.

The announcement demonstrates Nissan’s ongoing commitment to investing in Ghana, as well as the expansion of the country’s automotive sector through the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.

“Ghana presents a great opportunity for investment, partnership and growth for Nissan,” said Shinkichi Izumi, managing director of Nissan Africa South. “Establishing a long-term automotive industrial development policy will provide investors with further confidence, boost the local economy and create jobs. We look forward to the continued partnership as Japan Motors officially begins assembling Nissan vehicles in Ghana.”

Construction of the new facility is already underway, as are the recruitment and appointment of new employees, skills development and technical training to share and apply Nissan’s global quality production standards.

“Japan Motors sees great potential in Ghana,” said Salem Kalmoni, Managing Director of Japan Motors. “We’re thrilled to make this significant investment and to be in a partnership that will unlock job opportunities and contribute to the economic development of Ghana. With world-class training, the local assembly plant will deliver an excellent product to meet our customers’ needs.”

Nissan’s partner in Nigeria, Stallion Nissan Motors LTD, assembles and markets a wide range of the brand’s passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Lagos.