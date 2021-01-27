Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said on Wednesday that it plans to switch over all of its new cars to electric or hybrid models in key markets such as Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe by the early 2030s.

Nissan said it “will pursue further innovations in electrification and manufacturing technology to make progress on the company’s carbon neutrality goal,” to help achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The automaker aims to produce more competitive and efficient electric vehicles by pushing forward the development of solid-state batteries to extend driving distances and reduce charging times.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made tackling climate change a focus of his administration, promising to achieve carbon neutrality, or net zero carbon emissions, by 2050.

The government has called for all new vehicles sold in the country to be electric by the mid-2030s at the latest.

Other Japanese automakers are also stepping up their electrification efforts.

Among them, Toyota Motor Corp. aims to sell at least 5.5 million electrified vehicles annually by around 2025, while Honda Motor Co. plans to make two-thirds of its global lineup electrified by 2030. (Xinhua/NAN)