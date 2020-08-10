Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has called on the general public to disregard reports claiming that it endorses several money doubling financial investments schemes.

NITDA, who disclosed this through a press statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Hadiza Umar, stressed that it refutes any affiliation with any such platforms. The agency called for caution when dealing with online money doubling schemes especially via the WhatsApp mobile application.

The statement read in part: “These fraudulent Financial Investment companies lure users by requesting that you join their WhatsApp group, consequently, they access records of citizens phone numbers. These phone numbers can further be used in SMS scams as well as other various cybercrimes.

“The general public is advised to always verify if these firms have clearance from relevant Government Agencies mandated to license Corporate Investment Advisers. The public is further advised to be wary of any quick wins schemes especially if it violates the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation.

“Furthermore, NITDA strongly advises the general public to disregard the malicious investment scheme even if the people behind such purportedly use NITDA’s name, its affiliates, logo and or staff of the agency as a bait to lure the people.

NITDA is a Federal Government Agency established in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy as well as coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.

Specifically, Section 6(a,b,f,m) of the Act mandates NITDA to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria.