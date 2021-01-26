By Chinenye Anuforo

The Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has said the agency is to form a strategic alliance with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on research and development to tackle Nigeria’s security and challenges.

The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit by the Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre; Major General Garba A. Wahab, to the Agency’s Corporate Headquarters, in Abuja.

Wahab commended NITDA for assisting the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in providing ICT infrastructure and capacity building for the armed forces.

He recalled how NITDA made good its promise to intervene, two years ago, when he first paid a courtesy call on the Agency shortly after his appointment into office.

“ICT equipment given to the centre has been of great impact and many officers and staff of the centre have benefitted immensely from the trainings conducted using those facilities”, he affirmed.

He said the current challenge is how to provide research-based solutions to security problems, particularly those facing the Nigerian Army.

“This time around, we are here to say thank you to NITDA, and also to ask for more intervention and support in ICT infrastructure in order to cater for the large number of personnel that requires the knowledge and use of ICT”, he remarked.

In his welcome address, Abdullahi thanked the management of the Army Resource Centre for the visit and the acknowledgement of NITDA’s modest contribution to the centre. He, however, called for a strategic partnership and collaboration between the Nigeria Army Resource Centre and NITDA for mutual benefit rather than mere support from NITDA.