From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of efforts to address Nigeria’s security crisis, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its National Centre for Artificial Intelligence Robotics and Robotics (NCAIR), has announced that it would be collaborating with the Nigerian Army in the manufacture of locally made military equipment to tackle.

The Centre is also looking into the possibility of producing what they termed as a ‘Digital Grenade’ that can be used with ‘Wireless Censored Network’ which will be utilised in detecting some vital information in the field during operations.

The alliance is intended to provide first-hand intelligence gathering to Nigeria’s security architecture using technology and digital-driven methods aimed at bringing an end to the incessant security threats in the country.

Director, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Engr Ya’u Isa, disclosed this when he received the Rector, Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) Markudi, Benue State, Brigadier General Yahaya Abdulhamid at his office.

Garba, while welcoming his guests noted that collaboration with the military will open a huge opportunity for the Centre to explore manufacturing of locally made military hardware that will be used in fighting criminal elements.

He said NCAIR is among NITDA’s key drivers, established primarily to promote research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application in areas of national interest.

‘NCAIR as digital innovation and research facility is focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Drones, Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging technologies that can be deployed to a mission area so as to provide intelligence report which, he said, can be manufactured at a low cost.

‘NCAIR focuses on creating a thriving ecosystem for innovation-driven entrepreneurship IDE, job creation and national development”, he explained.

Garba then assured the management of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology of his office’s unflinching support towards the realisation of the mutual collaboration that will bring about a suitable environment for discovery and harnessing the abundant creative ideas of Nigeria’s teeming youth through the promotion of innovative technologies.

Earlier, the Rector of the College, Brigadier General Yahaya Abdulhamid, said the idea to partner with the NITDA was borne out of observing the serious impact the Agency has been making on Nigerians in the areas of Emerging Technologies.

According to Abdulahamid, NITDA, as the nation’s apex IT regulatory body, is capable of enhancing the ability of the students of the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology in areas of Innovation, Digital Literacy and Skills Acquisition of modern technology.

He emphasised that his students are eager to learn various innovative ideas so as to align with the present reality for the overall development of the country.

Brigadier General Abdulhamid described innovation as key to the attainment of any meaningful development. He called on NCAIR to fast track the process of incorporating NACEST into its plan.

‘These are the things that you must embrace in order to achieve national security and development, as it is not an adventurous thing, but rather a must,’ he stated.

The visiting Nigerian Army College of Environmental Science and Technology (NACEST) entourage was conducted around the NCAIRs innovation laboratory, a make space and fabrication laboratory (FabLab) 3D Printer and Printed Circuit facilities.

