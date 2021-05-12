By Chinenye Anuforo

As the industry media association, the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), prepares for its epoch event, NITRA Technology Forum 2021, stakeholders in the Cloud hosting service have started to line up in support of the event that holds on May 27, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event has received backing from the nation’s information technology regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Cloud service operator, Cloudflex and premier data centre operator, Rackcenter.

NITRA Technology Forum 2021, which will be chaired by the CEO, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr. Muhammed Rudman, has its theme as: ‘Achieving 30% Growth In Local Cloud Hosting By 2024’, and will x-ray growth potentials, challenges and benefits of hosting Cloud services and data centers locally. It will also look at policies and regulation around the sub-sector.