Benjamin Babine, Abuja

As part of effort to make digital literacy all inclusive, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has have finished its first batch of training and equipping people living with disabilities (PLWD) across the country.

The training which was kickstarted in Kano state saw the equipping of 30 Kano PLWD in Office Automation and Technoprenuership. The ceremony was attended by the Kano State State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

Also, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi were in attendance. Pantami, in his remarks advised trainees to be ambitious and not to allow their disabilities limit them from achieving success in their chosen endeavours.

“You have to build on the skills you have acquired, challenge your previous successes. As entrepreneurs, you will face a lot of challenges so you are encouraged to be focused and chase your passion diligently,” he said.

The minister while commending the NITDA boss and the entire management of the Agency for strategically implementing the policy of the ministry, stated that the ministry would continuously come up with strategies that will support the digital economy mandate of the ministry.

He directed NITDA to continue giving high premium to developing the capacity of the people. “I want you to keep this training going so our people can be empowered. You are also advised to have data base of the beneficiaries in order to keep monitoring their achievements.

In his remarks, the representative of the governor, Mallam Yakasai commended NITDA for choosing Kano state for the training, noting that the acquired skills by the trainees would assist them to be self-reliant.

He said the state government would remain grateful for the opportunity. He also maintained that the state government is also striving to ensure that the lives of the physically challenged are supported with initiatives that would make things easier for them.

Earlier in his speech, the NITDA boss said that the programme is targeted at promoting inclusiveness in the nation’s journey to digital economy. He added that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has made digital skills imperative.

He said, “never before was digital skills more critical as it is today. As we move from pandemic emergence response phase to recovery phase, the unprecedented disruption of this pandemic is accelerating the urgency of digital transformation and it has forced us to embrace new practices such as social distancing, remote working and virtual events.”

He reiterated that the training is aimed at ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the journey to digital Nigeria. “The Honourable Minister has enjoined us to embark on massive training and re-skilling for all Nigerians including more than the 25 million people living with disabilities. He added that this year training is focused on upskill and empowerment of the people living with disabilities with digital skills on Office Automation and Technoprenuership.