From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in line Digital Literacy and Skills pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, has commenced the Digital Literacy and Skills Programme for states, tagged the Digital States Programme.

According to Mrs Hadiza Umar Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, The Digital States Programme, designed as one of the implementation strategies of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, is aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary digital literacy skills that can facilitate transition to the digital economy. Specific areas of focus for the programme include: IT Management of Productivity Tools, Understanding Digital Marketing and Basics of Content Creation; and Entrepreneurial Skills including Basics of Career Development.

The programme is aimed at training about 540 youths from each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It is expected that about 20,000 Nigerians will benefit from the programme. Registration for the first phase of the programme commenced on Monday March, 2021. The benefitting states for the first phase are Gombe, Kano, Lagos and Rivers States whileschedule for subsequent phases will be advertised in due course.