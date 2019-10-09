The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has donated 100 laptop computers to the Nasarawa State government to boost Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the state.

Mallam Shehu Ibrahim, Director-General of the state Bureau for Information Communication Technology (BITC), disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday, in Lafia.

Ibrahim said that the donation of the computers was the fallout of the recent partnership agreement between NITDA and the state government towards capacity building in ICT.

He recalled that Gov. Abdullahi Sule recently led a delegation to the NITDA corporate headquarters in Abuja where they had discussions with the Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, leading to the provision of the support to the state’s ICT hub.

He said that apart from the laptops, NITDA would also provide other supports and trainings as part of the partnership agreement.

Ibrahim said that the state currently had three ICT hubs where people were being trained on modern ICT skills in order to be in tune with the global trend.

“The ICT hubs are meant to develop people at different levels.

“There is the incubation level I for beginners where they are being taught the basics in ICT such as how to effectively use the internet and other computer applications at a fee of N4,000 for three months.

“There is also the advanced level ICT training on courses such as web design, graphic design and android development, among others,” Ibrahim said.

He noted that the hubs, aside generating revenue for the state, were also training centres for public office holders and civil servants to facilitate e-governance.

“We also have well-equipped centres at the ICT hub and we are currently discussing with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with a view to using for Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations.

“It is expected that the state will generate about N20 million from the centres for each session of JAMB examination,” Ibrahim added. (NAN)