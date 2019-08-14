Chinenye Anuforo

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has inaugurated the Local Organising Committees (LOCs) for the e-Nigeria and Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) 2019.

The e-Nigeria Conference, Exhibitions and Awards is NITDA’s annual flagship event that brings stakeholders together in the Nigerian IT ecosystem, while the GITEX is the biggest technology show in the Middle East and third biggest technology show in the world that creates platforms for countries to share knowledge and experience, and also provides space for start-ups to meet venture capitalists and angel investors.

Inaugurating the committees at the NITDA Corporate headquarters, Abuja, the Director General and the CEO of NITDA, Dr. Isa Pantami, challenged the committee to come up with disruptive ideas that would challenge the successes recorded in previous years.

“I have directed my colleagues at NITDA to look at disruptive ideas; we have to challenge our successes after 365 days and do what will surpass the achievements recorded last year. I, therefore, hope these two committees will do intensive and extensive works to see to the successes of these national assignments,” he said.

On e-Nigeria, the DG specifically tasked the LOCs to consider it as national assignment and put in their best efforts to ensure a successful outing at the event.

He said, “E-Nigeria is very dear to us as IT stakeholders and as a nation because of the importance the leadership of the country attached to the development of IT sector. I advise you to see it as a rare opportunity to serve in the committee that has attracted presidential presents in two consecutive years within his first term in office.”