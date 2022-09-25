By Chinenye Anuforo

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has continued to display its commitment to the sustainability of a digitally transformed Nigeria by engaging the workforce of various Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) in capacity development programmes to create a digitally formidable federal public service towards the realization of a digital Nigeria.

This was revealed at the closing ceremony of a capacity-building programme organised by NITDA for 100 participants from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Military and Paramilitary agencies who were trained on Digital Literacy and Skills, Cybersecurity Essentials and Cloud Computing.

Giving his closing remark at the event, the NITDA Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa expressed his pleasure at the participants for their active participation and contribution to class activities throughout the programme while urging them to be good ambassadors of the knowledge gained in their various organisations.

The DG who was represented at by the Agency’s Director Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions, Dr. Usman Abdullahi, stated that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has developed initiatives to ensure that the digital transformation of the country is achieved.

Echoing the agency’s ambitious target of attaining 95% digital literacy by the 2030, the DG said that digital literacy and skill is a key pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDPES) strategic document which was launched by Mr. President in 2019.

He said, “In order for Nigeria to attain 95% digital literacy by 2030, we need your collective effort in ensuring that the NDEPS serves as a guidance and guideline in all our processes at our various workplaces.”

Speaking on the NITDA’s effort on the implementation of NDEPS, Inuwa stated that the agency developed its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024 document in which, Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies are part of the seven pillars which it is anchored on.

“Among the pillars are the Digital Literacy & Skill, Cybersecurity and you have been trained in Cybersecurity Essentials. Another pillar is emerging technologies and you have been trained in cloud computing. There are 7 pillars in total and each pillar is key to our journey towards the realisation of the digital economy,” he noted.

While laying emphasis on the Agency’s commitment to implementing and complimenting the efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through the development of SRAP, Inuwa averred that the agency is focused on building the skills and capacity of people which is highly essential in digitally transforming the nation.

He added that NITDA has set up Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DTTWG) in 200 MDAs in the country with the aim of driving digital transformation agenda as well as adding value to their processes for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The importance of this programme cannot be overemphasized and now that you have been taught, the expectation is that you go back to your various organisations and implement all you have been taught,” he concluded.

On her part, the Acting Director, Digital Literacy and Capacity Development department, Dr. Amina Sambo-Magaji appreciated Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) for starting the journey and extended her gratitude to the DG NITDA for creating the enabling environment in making the programme a success.

She congratulated all the participants and admonished them to be ambassadors of the programme by implementing all they have learnt and propagating the programme to their colleagues so that the entire citizenry can harness the benefits of digital technology.