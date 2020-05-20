Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has issued the Guidelines for Management of Personal Data by Public Institutions in Nigeria.

This was disclosed through a press statement on Monday signed by the agency’s Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar. These guidelines were issued as supplementary regulation to the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), 2019.

The statement read: “The Guideline stipulates the requirements for the processing of personal data by Public Institutions in Nigeria. It is issued to reinforce the implementation of the NDPR. All the principles and provisions of the NDPR remain valid and applicable to all Nigerians including public institutions.

“The Guideline requires all public institutions and any entity co-owned by the government to process all personal data of Nigerians and Data Subjects in Nigeria in line with best practices and in conformity with the highest standards. It takes cognisance of the fact that some public sector data processing may be founded on Vital or Public interest. This position of trust therefore requires public data controllers and processors to apply the highest ethical and professional standards in processing such data.

“It also mandates the use of secure technology and automated processes for personal data by Public Institutions, in line with the requirements of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, championed by Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.