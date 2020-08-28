Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Federal Government through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has inaugurated the Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DT-TWG) and the Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) portal aimed at organising enterprise resources.

The DT-TWG will be responsible for coordinating implementation of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), National e-Government Master Plan (NeGMP) and any digital transformation related activities in the public sector at the Federal level.

According to the NITDA, the NGEA portal – @ngea.gov.ng, is: “a framework that articulates a disciplined way of organizing enterprise resources (business processes, data, information technologies, human finances, etc) in order to provide capabilities that enable the achievement of expected values from every ICT investment.”

Present at the inauguration, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economic, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, said the DT-TWG will be required to ensure all ICT and digital technologies related polices and regulations are adhered to by their organizations in a manner that enables national development.

He said: “Service and Soft Infrastructure are critical to achieving appropriate deployment of government digital services and to strengthen public confidence in the use of digital technologies and services. DT-TWGs are to support the Federal Government to develop citizen-friendly digital mechanisms in support of service innovations and digital transformation for digital Nigeria.

“DT-TWGs are required to give preference to indigenous digital solutions while making IT decisions in their respective organisations in line with Executive Orders 003 and 005 of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and in support of indigenous content promotion and adoption as stated in the National Digital Economy policy and strategy.”

In his speech, the Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, spoke about the NGEA saying: “the NGEA proposed an operating model that has two value propositions. The first value proposition promotes One Government (whole-of-government) agenda and the second guarantees the autonomy of each Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) to make certain decisions around business processes, digital services and applications.

“The 7 layers of NGEA which are Business, Service, Data, Application, IT Infrastructure, Security and Performance are centred around people and processes. Each layer has high-level expectations for FPIs and as well specifies best practices, standards, tools, reference models and recommendations that will help achieve the value propositions and citizens expectations for government digital services.”