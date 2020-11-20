Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), and the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), have pledged to collaborate to ensure global visibility for Nigerian companies by giving free .com.ng domain name to newly registered companies.

The Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, and the NIRA President, Mr Muhammad Rudman, disclosed this during NIRA’s visit to NITDA. The visit which was in part to solicit for the agency’s supports going forward was to also present the report of its 12th Annual General Meeting held virtually on July 30, 2020. The NIRA president revealed that the Association was making frantic effort to promote digital economy by offering free .com.ng domain name to newly registered companies through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He said: “We are seeking the NITDA’s assistance for the CAC/NIRA Integration platform. This means automation of the system such that someone registering a company with CAC will have the option of taking a .com.ng domain name.”

Rudman added that the initiative would give global visibility to Nigerian companies by giving them an opportunity to have web presence. He said further that the Association is trying to domesticate the internet with the objective of hosting websites locally with resultant effect of increasing the internet speed and reduction in the cost of data usage.

The NITDA DG, while addressing the delegates said it was important for the agency and the Association to be strategic partners to make resounding impact in the IT sector. He urged NIRA to be more innovative and improve on their activities and collaboration with NITDA. Mallam Abdullahi encouraged the Association to not only be reporting to NITDA, but to also align their activities to various NITDA’s Initiatives, adding that government and private sector needs each other.

“The role of government is to create an enabling environment for you to succeed and your part is to tell the government what it is you need to succeed,” he advised.

While speaking on some of the challenges highlighted by the Association, he maintained that as registrars, they need to know who owns the company being registered and urged NiRA to come up with a Know Your Customer (KYC) policy in order to assist themselves and security agencies in case the need arises.