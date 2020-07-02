Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has pledged to support the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training and capacity building of its indigenes.

NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi made the promise on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving audience of high ranking officials of AMAC, led by the AMAC Chairman, Honourable Abdullah Adamu Candido.

Abdullahi said that NITDA has always been open to collaboration from different sectors and has, so far, been involved in several intervention programmes for various sectors, both in rural and urban areas.

He went on to say that the agency is doing its part in contributing to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, ‘so far, the agency has embarked on several intervention programmes through empowerment in the six geo-political zones of the country, providing training in digital skills and assisting in digital capacity building.

‘Collaboration with your council, AMAC, is equal to fulfilling our mandates. Part of the agency’s mandate is to ensure that digital skills and empowerment get to the communities especially the grassroots and the underserved,’ Abdullahi said. He added that NITDA can work together with AMAC to achieve optimum success in those areas.

AMAC Chairman Candido said in his remark that the primary purpose of their visit was ‘to share knowledge and tap on the advantage of what is ruling the world at the moment, which is technology.”

Hon Candido said that his administration is doing all it can to make things different for its people by not just giving fertilizers to farmers but also by bringing new ideas and innovations such as creating ICT centres for AMAC communities to learn digital skills. This will allow for adequate and prompt information dissemination through the community radio to the people, he said.

The Chairman added that the agency’s support in the area of ICT is to enable the AMAC community grow in line with modern technology and digital trends. He thanked the management of the NITDA for their warm reception and expressed his optimism that with the agency’s support his council and its ICT centres will get the best in IT innovation and empowerment.