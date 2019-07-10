The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has recognised and rewarded the efforts of the six students of Ahmadu Bello University that did Nigeria proud in the recently concluded Huawei ICT Competition Global Finals that took place at Huawei’s Songshan Lake Campus, People’s Republic of China.

The Chief Information Technology Officer/Director General of NITDA, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, presented signed letters of commendation along with a Tablet with e-learning Software and an internet dongle with three months unlimited subscription with a total value of five hundred thousand naira to each of the students.

The presentation was made at the Agency’s Corporate Head Office, Garki, Abuja, and had in attendance Managing Director of Huawei Technologies, represented by the Deputy Managing Director, Abuja Office, the Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, and the Vice Chancellor, American University of Nigeria (AUN)

In his remarks, Dr Pantami commended the students for the excellent performance and urged them not to relent on their efforts. He further reiterated NITDA’s commitment, on behalf of the Federal Government, to supporting talented Nigerians reach their potentials. He advised them to think outside the box, come up with revolutionary ideas that will help in solving social challenges and always aspire to be employers of labour. He added that the country’s future relies on ICT as it is the driver of all aspects of the economy.