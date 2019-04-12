(NAN)The National Information Technology Development Agency’s (NITDA) Start Up Friday (SUF) in Kano is trending on Twitter across the country.

The agency’s SUF is a programme where Information Communication Technology (ICT) start-ups are encouraged to showcase businesses they developed using ICT.

SUF is usually organized by the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE), a subsidiary of the agency.

Some of the participants who commented at the event expressed their satisfaction in the government’s effort toward developing the start-ups’ ecosystem.

@najeedbyunusa said “in today’s world, entrepreneurs are the promising income and am glad to be part of this tech changes and stakeholders event.

@BabangidaRuma said “I am delighted to be part of SUF Kano and I hope to meet young entrepreneurs, technologists to connect and share common sense gospel together.

Dr. Isa Pantami, Director General of NITDA, however, said that the current administration was seeking ways to minimize dependency on oil and developing a strong entrepreneurship ecosystem is key to economic growth.

Pantami noted that the technology ecosystem in the North West region of the country is advancing, adding that there are enormous opportunities in the ICT Innovation ecosystem which the government is ensuring it thrives.

“Nigerian technology start-ups are attractive ventures for global investors seeking early-stage companies that are viable commercially and have quick profit returns in the emerging markets.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 of the ICT start-ups who registered for the event were given an opportunity to pitch their businesses.

The start-ups will be encouraged by the agency through grants to support their businesses.

NAN also reports that this is the 11th edition of SUF for ICT start-ups in Kano and within the North West Zone, with the theme “Understanding North West Tech Ecosystem”.(NAN)