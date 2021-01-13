From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has sponsored five Nigerian startups to participate at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 in the United States. While featuring live on Business – a Deutsche Welle’s TV Programme, the Director General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this stressing that Nigeria will exhibit some of its outstanding innovative startups to the world. This will be the first time Nigerian Startups will be exhibiting at CES and will showcase to the world what Nigeria has achieved in the technology sector and also have the opportunity to woo potential investors and attract Foreign Direct Investments.

The technology event which provides ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, usually holds annually every January in Las Vegas, Nevada, however, due to the COVID19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of the CES is holding virtually starting from 11th – 14 January.

“Everything has a beginning, and this is the first time Nigeria is showcasing its talents at the CES, though it is not the first the country sponsored startups that featured in technology event and displayed their innovations and groundbreaking initiatives.

“We have taken our startups to different fora around the globe, we have taken them to Silicon Valley Roadshow, we have been participating at Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) and our Startups have been doing fantastically during competition at different IT events,” he said.

Abdullahi added that with the current situtaion of COVID-19 pandemic that is accelerating digitisation, Nigeria sees it as an opportunity to expose its Startups to the world so that they can start thinking global.

Speaking on the virtual CES, Abdullahi opined that with the current trend accelerating fourth industrial revolution, having a virtual event is not a hindrance but an opportunity to look at what are the silver lines and how people can benefit from it.