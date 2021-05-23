From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, has advised young Nigerians especially those still in secondary school to exhibit high sense of responsibility and consciousness whenever they are online, in order to protect themselves from cyber harms.

The DG made the admonition at an annual inter-school debate with the theme: ‘Should Social Media Be Encouraged Among Secondary School Students?’ organised by the Junior Chamber International, (JCI), and supported by the agency.

Mallam Abdullahi said secondary school students using the internet facilities were expected to behave responsibly in order to be protected from psychological and physical risks that are common online.