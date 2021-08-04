By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

As Nigeria moves towards diversifying its economy using technology, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has proposed a partnership with the Republic of Namibia in the areas of innovations and entrepreneurship through African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This is because Africa as a continent lost out during the First, Second and Third Industrial Revolutions due to the huge capital investments but with the Fourth Industrial Revolution comes endless opportunities that all it needs is a talented, vibrant, young technology-driven generation. It is, therefore, imperative for African countries to encourage “Made in Africa” products by exploring and exploiting opportunities provided by emerging technologies to build an enviable global market standard.

The agreement in finding a viable route for digital trade resolution was made when the High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, His Excellency, Mr. Humphrey D. Geiseh, paid a courtesy visit to the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of NITDA, expressed delight at the high commissioner’s enthusiasm in seeking collaborations with NITDA in building a stronger relationship and developing technological products between the two countries.

Abdullahi stated that the agency had been implementing the National IT Policy until 2019 when the ministry’s mandate was expanded to cover digital economy. He averred that this was because communications was not an end but a means to an end.

He said it was important to calibrate activities and align them with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), which necessitated the agency to come up with a new Strategic Road Map and Action Plan.

The DG said, ‘Emerging Technologies’ which is a strategic pillar in the road map should be used to create and capture technological values in Africa.

“These emerging technologies come with promises and perils and the agency’s focus is to avoid the perils and achieve the promises.”

He disclosed that the agency established the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics specifically for researching best ways to apply these technologies in the Health and Agricultural sector just to mention a few: “I will invite you to visit our centre as well and see how you can borrow some of the ideas and domesticate it in Namibia.”

The DG mentioned that promoting indigenous and local content, which is another strategic pillar of the agency, is aimed at supporting local start-ups and encouraging Made-in-Africa products.

He opined that African countries should share experiences and ideas to build world-class products, while emphasising that it is easier to procure products from neighbouring countries than other continents.

“Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the country provide about 95% of the workforce and produce more than 50% of the nation’s GDP. It is therefore necessary to ignite processes in the digital ecosystem with the use of technology,” he said. “Innovations don’t happen in isolation, you need to connect with what others are doing in other parts of the world and apply them domestically to create wealth for the nation and the continent at large.”

