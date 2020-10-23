Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, has noted that Nigerians must become Digital Literate if we must transform the country’s economy.

The DG stressed this at the closing ceremony of the first phase of the capacity building for members of the Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DT-TWGs) of the Federal Public Institutions held today, 22nd October 2020 at the e-Government Training Centre, Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Kubwa, Abuja.

The training programme which is a follow up to the inauguration of heads of Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DT-TWGs) across the first phase of the Federal Public Institutions (FPIs) saw the training and equipping of 442 workers.

Mallam Abdullahi explained that DT-TWGs members are to coordinate the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), National e-Government Master Plan (NeGMP) and Digital Transformation related activities in the public sector at the Federal level and ensure that all IT projects are designed and implemented in accordance with the provision of the Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) and the Nigeria e-Government Inter-operability Framework (NeGIF).

The Director General in his remarks reminded participants that NITDA, by this programme, has fulfilled the promise it made to embark on massive training with the sole believe that enhancing the capacity of the participants is the first point of call to ensure efficient implementation of the responsibilities bestowed on them.

Speaking further, Mallam Abdullahi noted that public service is the engine room for the implementation of government policies and programmes and as such building the capacities of government officials to deliver on government mandates is a number one priority of any government.

“NITDA being the Apex IT development and regulation Agency, our primary focus is your capabilities to deliver on the Federal Government digital economy mandates”, he added.

He however urged and encouraged the participants to use what they have learnt to train their colleagues and also get their buy-in for the journey into digital Nigeria as he believed that all participants now have a 360 view of what Government is trying to achieve.

While responding to some of the issues raised by participants on change management and leadership, he assured participants that the Agency has already designated courses for CEOs and Management so that they can all key into capacity building programme and the vision of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Director General who expressed his delight at the outcome of the training has dubbed the successful 442 members as ‘Champions of the National Digital Transformation’. He promised all the participants and the various institutions they represent that NITDA will support them and ensure all their concerns are addressed after due consultation with the Honourable Minister.