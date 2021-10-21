From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has unveiled Nine top Nigerian innovative technology-driven startups with solutions to technology issues.

The start-ups were unveiled at the 41 edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), held in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) United Arabs Emirates, with the theme: “Creating a Bolder Digital Future Together”

At the event, the young Nigerians behind the products and services demonstrated their innovations to thousands of visitors during the five-day show.

According to a Statement issued Thursday by NITDA Spokesperson, Mrs Hadiza Umar, the Nigerian start-ups were selected by a panel of judges instituted by NITDA that considered and scored the applications from within the Nigerian technology startup ecosystem based on the solutions they provided that meet global standards.

She said most of the winning entries addressed the area of Fifth-generation wireless technology (5G); Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Augmented Analytics; Transportation; Digital Economies; Cyber Security and Resilience; Cloud and Edge computing, and Blockchain technology.

“The innovative startups were exhibited and presented by young Nigerians behind the technological applications.

“The exhibition united international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech and immersive marketing. The themes explored across six events – Gitex Global, Ai Everything, Gitex Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania – which collectively created an unrivalled global tech spectacle.

“In addition to a series of conferences and workshops organised on the side-lines of the exhibition, Gitex Future Stars, is one of the world’s largest tech startup events of 2021, hosted about over 700 startups from more than 60 countries along with a network of more than 400 international investors and VCs, and will put an increased spotlight on the transformational potential of Fintech and Blockchain.

The various products submitted by the various start-ups include include: EDU-VR, a virtual Reality for education presented by Ibrahim Arome; Fascinate Technologies, a Smart Waste Management System presented by Chijioke Ngige; Trail, a GPS App that has live camera for monitoring children while being transported to schools and presented by Malumi Opeyemi and RINET, a research and innovative network solution for detecting and fighting plagiarism by Usman Murtala.

“Others include Bridging Safe, a technological intervention on health therapy for solutions to mental health challenges; Fuel intellisense, an automated tank gauge to guard against fraudulent dispensing of fuel presented Tolu Abikehin and HalalVest, a fintech tool for saving, borrowing, insuring and investing in business. It was presented by Oguntoyinbo Abdulazeez Femi” the statement reads.

