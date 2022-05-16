From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned of an increase in global cyberattacks especially targeting businesses and government organisations.

NITDA, in a statement on Monday, said the increase in cyber assaults is a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has made the possibility of spillover cyberattacks against non-primary targets become far more frequent.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It urged all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to take extra security precautions by hardening their cyber defences and performing due diligence in identifying indicators of malicious activity that could affect their networks, assets, and critical national infrastructure.

Advising MDAs on how to prevent the attacks, NITDA said “Therefore, MDAs are advised to use the following steps to prevent such attacks:

Carry out checks for possible vulnerabilities on their systems and implement appropriate remediations.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Always ensure software is updated.

Carry out regular patches on all systems.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Secure and monitor remote desktop protocol and other risky services.

Carry out awareness on cyber security best practices to sensitise employees and users of services.

“Additionally, Organizations are invited to sign up for NITDA’s free web protection service, which will provide MDAs’ administrators with detailed information about the vulnerability of their web services.”