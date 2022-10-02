From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Abia State chapter, has lauded Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the prompt manner his administration acted to ensure a sustainable master plan for the state.

The state chairman of the NITP, Stephen Nwazue, made the commendation at the 2022 stakeholders’ luncheon, which was held in Aba at the weekend.

Nwazue said when a similar luncheon was held by the Institute in 2015, the body told Ikpeazu of the need for a Master Plan for the major cities in the state.

Nwazue expressed joy that today, Abia state has begun the process of achieving a Master Plan for the state, adding that presently, they are at the data collection stage.

“I appreciate the state governor for fulfilling his part of the bargain, by paying the counterpart funding to UN-HABITAT in order for this project to become a reality.

“Having a Master Plan for our cities will definitely set Abia state on the right track of physical development and growth”.

Nwazue said the Abia state of his dream is where citizens will enjoy the critical infrastructure and we’ll organise physical developments.

National President, NITP, Olutoyin Ayinde said there was no better way to start the journey to the future, than to plan.

“If we are looking forward to a beautiful and ordered environment and human settlements, attention and details must be given to town and regional planning,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to vote for those who are willing and ready to fund the planning of their settlements.