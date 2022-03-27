From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Some concerned staff of Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis and Onchocerciasis Research (NITR), Kaduna have expressed worry over non appointment of a substantive Director General (DG) for the institute, seven months after President Muhammadu Buhari had given the directive to that effect.

To this end, the staff have asked the Governing Council of NITR to abide by the directive of President Buhari to appoint a substantive Director General of the Institute immediately.

In September, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Governing Council to commence the process of appointing a substantive Director General in line with extant rules and regulations guiding the appointment as captured in a letter from the state House, Abuja with reference *SH/COS/16/A/1487* (paragraph 2 C) of the letter.

But the staff who pleaded anonymity said up till now, “The Council is adamant and failed to abide by the directive. For more than six (6) months with the directive of Mr. President, the Governing Council met twice in 2021 and 2022 respectively but the issue of appointment of the substantive Director General was not on their agenda”.

The staff claimed that the Overseeing Director General, Dr. Felicia Nneka Chizoba Enwezor can influence the Governing Council on the matter of appointing a substantive Director General of the Institute in accordance with President Buhari’s directive.