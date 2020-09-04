Marketing communication company, Nitro 121, has promised to continue to deliver bespoke marketing communications services to clients and other partners. Speaking during its 15th anniversary in Lagos, managing director, Lampe Omoyele, said: “As we mark 15 years of operation, wherein we have gone through transitions and transformation, one thing remains constant: our unwavering commitment to serve clients with uncompromised professionalism in line with our act RIGHT values, Responsible, Integrity, Gusto, Harmony and Transparency, as well as a continuing drive to be innovative and impactful in the marketplace.”

The chairman, Lolu Akinwunmi, said Nitro 121 has a heritage of excellence and integrity that continues to drive the agency’s performance and the future is certainly bright.

He said Nitro 121 works with clients and brands such as British-American Tobacco (BAT), Multichoice, Bajaj, Honeywell, First Bank, FBN Insurance, Total, British Council, Cadbury and Bayer amongst others: “It is noted as the agency that helped launch Etisalat (now 9mobile) into Nigeria and worked on the brand for 10 years.”

“Nitro 121 has a strong team of highly skilled personnel with several years of experience across different industries and markets and offers a full bouquet of through-the-line marketing communication, which includes planning and strategy, creative development, brand management, digital services, media planning and buying, radio/TV production and experiential,” he added.