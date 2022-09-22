From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), in collaboration with Diametrics Ltd Representative of leading European/Asia auto eco solution systems, plans to launch centres in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria for Autogas and Auto Power bank training, vehicle conversation, dispensing stations, call centers, assembling hub, mobile workshop units and 1st mobile App.

The partnership, according to Chief Wole Olaoye, Diametrics Ltd Chairma, and the President, Nigerian Belgrade Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Dr Temi Gold, would be launched in December at the institute premises in Zaria, with a focus to convert 2 million vehicles per year and key into the National Gas Expansion programme and the National Autogas Roll Out Initiative in the federal government’s master plan, which aims to explore Nigeria huge gas reserves, which, according to him, “has been used suboptimally. This would definitely enhance the drive for gas utilisation and open up new trajectories for development and employment.”

The Director General (NITT), Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, emphasised that the NIgerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) is mandated in its enabling act to provide training, transport intelligence monitoring, logistics systems, provision of equipment and facilities for encouragement, promotion and conduct of applied research in all modes of transport; and in his words: “We are taking the bull by the horn on this to compliment all stakeholders efforts for a positive transformation in the transport industry.”