Ikeja Golf Club has successfully held its Monthly Medal competition for November. The edition, which was sponsored by NIVEA, the world’s number one skincare brand, took place on Friday and Saturday, November 6 and 7, 2020.

Monthly Medal tournaments are stroke competitions held every month which are used in grading and re-grading club members. The event, which held at Ikeja Golf Club was a convergence of golfers, caddies, and lovers of the game.

It was an impressive showing as golfers were engaged from the bespoke NIVEA brand theatre that was strategically located between the starting and finishing point on the course. The golfers’ engagement continued on the course as golfers were again ‘play-gingered’ with inspiring stimulators.

Captain, Ikeja Golf Club, Mr. Ladi Durojaiye, commended the NIVEA brand for its partnership and support, stating that the Club hierarchy and management have received positive reactions from members.

“We were delighted to partner with NIVEA on the November Monthly Medal competition and we look forward to further future support and collaboration. Feedback from our members has been awesome.”

He reiterated that the Club will continue to seek positive partnership with individuals and corporate bodies to enhance golf development in Nigeria.