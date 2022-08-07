Steve Agbota

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Dr. George Moghalu has stated the need for the country to have a workable quality and comprehensive insurance cover for cargoes and barges movement along the nation’s inland waterways.

This is as the Authority has warned it will not hesitate to arrest those who patronise any boat operator found operating in the nights through its special task force across the country.

In view of this, Moghalu hinted that NIWA under his watch in partnership with barge operators would ensure the country develop a comprehensive insurance cover for both barges and cargoes on Nigeria’s waterways and thereby attract the confidence of stakeholders to embrace the sector as an alternative mode of transporting their goods.

He disclosed this at a media interactive session with journalists in Lagos, while intimating the media on the imperative of citizens to desist from patronizing unregistered boat operators at odds-hours along waterways.

According to him, “90 to 95 per cent accidents happen in the night or early in the morning, saying these vessels do not have night navigational aids so therefore they should not move in the night, but people will still go to move at nights. They will avoid the right jetties and at times, they do not even move from jetties, but at river banks to the water to expose our people to dangers,” he lamented.

“This cannot happen in our jetties because they are monitored and there are rules that must be obeyed. You cannot onboard any vessel from any of our jetties without fully kitted, without wearing a life jacket and most people do not know that life jackets expire, but these people do not take caution and still go ahead to expose Nigerians to avoidable dangers when they are not properly kitted,” he said.

However, as the country continues to seek ways to utilise its 10,000km stretch of inland waterways, the NIWA boss acknowledged the need to provide the needed framework that would give both stakeholders the needed insurance to embrace the inland transport as an alternative modal means of transport.

“Out of the 10,000km stretch of the nation’s inland waterways, we should be able to operate close to 3600km. So therefore there is a need for vessels to be fully insured to give protection to importers and exporters is needed now for the sector. So improved quality insurance cover for vessels is a prime project the Authority is fully committed to in its bids to decongesting the nation’s ports and reducing pressure on Nigerian roads.

“We are looking at having quality insurance to cover both the barges and the cargoes. This was some of the issues raised by the importers, because they do not want a situation where they would gamble with their goods to bring their goods from China and Europe and then getting to lose it on the Nigerian waterways.”

According to him, because Nigerian roads are not designed to carry heavy equipment, developing inland waterways becomes imperative to aid the nation’s road infrastructure which does last the test of time.

“Our roads are not designed to carry what they are carrying and there is no way our infrastructure will last. So anything we can do to reduce the pressure on our roads, we are going to support it. In a civilised society, cargoes are transported by water or rail transport. We will continue to pursue our targets till we fully achieve it.”

Commenting further on the boat mishaps that seems to be a re-occurrence event in the country, the MD maintained it would continue to deploy radio jingles, constant training and distribution of life jackets to all 26 zonal offices of the authority.

He stressed that most of the vessels involved in mishaps do not have night navigational aids, even as the authority has installed several navigational aids along the country’s waterways.

He said the Authority would strengthen its partnership with sister agencies to bolster and improve security on the nation’s inland waterways, assuring that NIWA would explore all the security mechanism initiatives aimed at achieving a safe waterway to the fullest.

The NIWA boss said the Authority had constituted a waterways task force to arrest any boat operator operating beyond the stipulated time, adding that the task force comprises of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), barge operators, maritime workers union of Nigeria and the Marine Police.

“We are arresting people, we have tried defaulters and some of them have been convicted and we are still doing this. We even go as far as impounding vessels that are not fit to be on our waterways. We will keep doing this because every life is important to us and we do not want this to continue,” he said.