Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority [NIWA], Chief George Moghalu, yesterday, donated food items and sanitary materials to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State for onward distribution to indigent people in the state.

Some of the items included 2,240 bags of rice; 1,850 cartons of noodles; sanitary buckets and were donated to the party through Moghalu’s foundation, Zimuzo Development Foundation.

Handing over the materials to the acting Chairman of the party in the state, Basil Ejidike, the Director-General of the foundation, Rev. Ukadike Ibeabuchi, said the materials were to help cushion the harsh effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Moghalu was moved by the challenges which the people were facing, especially with feeding following various restriction orders issued by the government targeted at preventing the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

“The local government chairmen of the party are here and they will take their own share to their local governments and from there to the wards where the grassroots people will receive their own items,” Ibeabuchi said.

Acting APC Chairman, Ejidike, thanked Chief Moghalu for the items saying it would be properly distributed to the people.

“What he has provided is not just for the party members, but for members of the public; for the people of Anambra State. We thank him so much. From what we have on record, this is the first time an aspirant is providing all these items through the party. We must be very fair about it.

“This is one thing people appear not to appreciate so much.