The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr George Moghalu, on Wednesday urged the staff of the authority to be committed and dedicated to their jobs, to guarantee retirement without stress.

Moghalu, who gave the charge at the NIWA 2020 End-of-Year-Get-Together, Sent-Forth and Gift Presentation in Lokoja said every staff member has his exit time and should be prepared for it.

“No matter how strong and competent you are, at the appointed time you will retire. We should support and value each other. Let us be more committed and prepared for retirement.

“What we are trying to do is to appreciate our brothers and sisters. Some members who served NIWA creditably and we are here to assure those still serving that at the appointed time, they will also be celebrated”, he advised.

Moghalu assured the staff that the management was concerned about their welfare adding that staff welfare was being accorded priority attention and urged them to be more dedicated and committed.

Air Vice-Admiral Iko Ibrahim (rtd), former Chief of Naval Staff and Chairman of the Board of Directors, NIWA, in his address urged the staff to be efficient, dedicated and to strive to leave a legacy on retirement.

“Retirement is something to look forward to because there is nothing to worry about if you have worked very hard “, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion featured presentation of gifts and awards to retired staff, the best performing area office and Best Staff Of The Year, 2020. (NAN)