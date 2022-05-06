From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

The Management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed sadness over the death of 15 persons in a tragic boat mishap in Mai-Adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Authority in a statement signed by its Corporate Affairs Manager, Jibril Darda’u lamented the unfortunate incident, adding that it was painful considering the fact that additional safety measures were recently put in place to forestall such mishaps.

While pledging to intensify efforts to curb such occurrences within inland waterways, the Authority also called for strict compliance with established rules and regulations guiding passenger ferry operations in the country.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We are greatly pained that this mishap occurred, despite all the measures the Authority has put in place to forestall such mishaps. Only recently, the Authority distributed life jackets and some patrol vessels to all our Area Offices across the country, to enhance surveillance and monitoring of activities on the waterways.

“We further wish to appeal to passengers and boat drivers to obey the rules and guidelines regulating passenger transportation. The use of life jackets; no sailing at night; the use of standard boats and not overloading the boats are key guidelines for safe passenger transportation.

“As we condole with the government and people of Katsina State and in particular, the families of the deceased, we shall not relent on our efforts to curb these occurrences within our inland waterways,” the statement read.

