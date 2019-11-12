Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has decried the abandonment of the Oguta River Port in Osemoto, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Managing Director of NIWA, George Muoghalu, who toured the project, yesterday, expressed disappointment in the way the project was abandoned in spite of the huge funds spent by the Federal Government.

He also decried the vandalisation on the project saying the vandals had access to the facility because of the absence of perimeter fence.

The project was awarded in 2009 by ex-president Umar Yar’adua.

“The level of vandalism is disturbing. I am not happy it is not fenced, we are aware that resources might not be available to continue the project, but we promise to see what we can do to complete it .

“We are not happy with the quality of work done by the contractor; money expended should be justified. We would make case for a fund even though we know a lot has been spent. We plead with traditional rulers and members of the community to see the project as their own; they must help government to protect it,” Muoghalu said.

Gogo Nwakuche, contractor handling the project, attributed the level of dilapidation of the project to its being abandoned for a long time and lauded the decision of the Federal Government in constructing the river port at Oguta.