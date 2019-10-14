National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos area office has pulled down shanties on Lagos channels around Iddo waterfront to secure the area for navigation.

The development is sequel to petitions and reports of unwholesome activities and presence of suspected pirates who hide in the shanties from where they plan and launch attacks against legal occupants of waterfront facilities, carting away fishing nets on the waterways and taking down boats and vessels transporting goods across the channel.

Sarat Lara Braimah, Area manager Lagos NIWA, who personally led the clearing operation , disclosed that all waterfronts in lagos where the federal regulatory agency finds such habitations shall be pulled down.

She said the Federal Government through NIWA would no longer tolerate a situation where miscreants pretending to be fishermen, turn waterfront ambiance to slaughter houses and operational grounds to attack innocent users of the waterways.

“We want to change the narrative of engagements on our waterways and the era when people blame NIWA for not being proactive enough is over. And until people respect constituted authority on right of way on Lagos waters, we shall not let them sleep,” she added.